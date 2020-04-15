Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas coronavirus deaths pass 300 as prisons battle outbreak
DALLAS (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has passed 300 in Texas, and the state’s juvenile prisons has announced they will temporarily stop accepting people from local jails for the next two weeks to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Tuesday that no youth in a state prison has tested positive for COVID-19. In the adult system, 236 prisoners and 97 staff members had tested positive and 22 prisons were on locked down Monday. Health officials said Tuesday that Texas has had more than 14,600 cases of COVID-19, and 318 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that medication abortions can be provided in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was among several developments in Republican-led states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee, where governors have sought to prohibit almost all abortions by classifying them as elective procedures that should be put off during the public health crisis. In the Texas case, a three-judge panel said late Monday that abortions typically administered through two pills — one taken at the clinic and one at home — can resume.
WATERLOO POLICE CHIEF
Fired Texas police chief tapped for job in Waterloo, Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mayor is tapping a fired Texas police chief for the same role. The Courier reports Waterloo's mayor on Tuesday named Joel Fitzgerald Sr. to be the city's next police chief. Fitzgerald would be Waterloo's first black police chief if he's ratified by the city council during a meeting next week. Fitzgerald was fired from his job as Fort Worth, Texas police chief last year. Fort Worth officials in part cited an incident in Washington, D.C. that they said brought Fitzgerald’s judgment and leadership into question. Fitzgerald now serves as the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office's chief deputy.
TEXAS EXECUTION-INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY
Prosecutors: Texas death row inmate intellectually disabled
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors are asking that a Salvadoran man who has been on death row for nearly 19 years be spared the lethal injection because he is intellectually disabled. The request by prosecutors in Houston in the case of Gilmar Guevara follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that changed the way Texas determines if a defendant is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for execution. Guevara was convicted and sentenced to death for the June 2000 fatal shootings of 48-year-old Tae Youk and 21-year-old Gerardo Yaxon during the attempted robbery of a convenience store.
TEXAS-FREEWAY CRASH
Man who leaped from overpass to avoid fatal wreck loses legs
HOUSTON (AP) — The family of a man who leaped from a Houston freeway overpass to avoid being struck during a fatal series of crashes says he's lost both of his legs. Abdullah Baidas suffered multiple skull and spine fractures in the 10-to-15-foot leap Friday from the Interstate 45 overpass north of downtown Houston, his uncle told Houston television station KTRK. His legs were so badly damaged that they had to be amputated. Two women were killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into several vehicles stopped on the roadside. Investigators say Baidas had stopped to help motorists.
DRY SOUTHWEST
More drought on tap for western US amid low river flows
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The mighty Rio Grande is looking less mighty as U.S. forecasters predict spring flows will be less than half of average — or worse. That signals potential trouble for the already stressed waterway. The Rio Grande delivers drinking water and irrigation supplies to millions of people from southern Colorado into Texas and Mexico. With more dry years than wet ones over the last two decades, how much water ends up flowing downstream has been a point of contention among the states. Meanwhile, environmentalists are concerned about the river's overall health and the implications of another dry year for silvery minnows and other imperiled species.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 13 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.
AP-US-BOOKS-KATE-THE-CHEMIST
Kate the Chemist book has 25 experiments for housebound kids
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If your housebound family needs a new diversion, follow Kate Biberdorf’s example and try a hands-on approach. The Texas college professor known as Kate the Chemist wants kids to have fun with chemistry experiments using common ingredients such as dish soap and baking soda. Her new book, “Kate the Chemist: The Big Book of Experiments,” has 25 projects for children ages 8 to 12, all intended to be entertaining and educational. Biberdorf has co-written "Kate the Chemist: Dragons vs. Unicorns,” also out this month. It's the first in a planned fiction series featuring a 10-year-old Kate as an intrepid problem solver.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STADIUM-CONSTRUCTION
Stadium work mostly ongoing, though altered by pandemic
SEATTLE (AP) — Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Texas and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects. But work has mostly come to a halt at Belmont Park on Long Island. The pandemic has affected sports construction projects in different ways across the country. Of the ongoing projects in the NFL, NHL and MLS, work has continued in some places under strict new guidelines while it has stalled elsewhere, potentially changing the timelines for when the new venues can open.
SMALL GESTURES
A phone call, a song: Small gestures soothe COVID-19 stress
In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. At a hospital near St. Louis, a nurse-arranged phone call and video chat helped family members connect with a man who nearly died of COVID-19. His daughter calls it the most meaningful thing she can remember. At a Benton, Arkansas hospital, a guitar-playing nurse sings for stressed-out staffers and patients. “Amazing Grace” is a favorite. And at a hospital in Dallas, a simple paper printout with doctors' photos shows patients there are humans behind those scary-looking masks.