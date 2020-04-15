Go Local: Our Perspective on supporting local businesses during this time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our social isolation began about a month ago now, and we are still operating in a new normal.
If you are like me and my family, we spend tons of time talking about the rumors, the facts and the unknowns.
But something you can rely on is the easy website NewsChannel 10 recently released to help businesses and consumers connect.
It is called NewsChannel10 Go Local and you can find it on our website or on our app.
G0 Local is a list of businesses that is self-managed by them, giving instant access to updates and changed information the community needs to know as things happen. Consumers can find businesses with maps, YouTube videos, hours of operation, special deals, social media and website information - even instructions on how businesses are able to serve you.
From retail to restaurants, non-profits to churches, musicians to whatever your business is, this is made FREE for all to use.
We are a community that always figures out a way to help each other, we hope this helps make communication easier.
Businesses, it is time to share your perspective with the community and tell us how you are open for business.
