Experts give hygiene tips for eye health amid COVID-19 outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As contact and glasses wearers continuously touch their eyes and face throughout the day, it is important to follow good hygiene to prevent spreading COVID-19.
“We’re in a new era now where we have to think differently. We have to mask in the public, mask in the hospitals, between patients, not actually only in the patient’s room, and also pay attention to our hand washing technique,” said Dr. Naguib, chair of internal medicine at Texas Tech Physicians. “It should be more than 20 seconds.”
Dr. Naguib says we should pay more attention to what we didn’t before, such as the bacteria particles on glasses.
Though there is no evidence linking eyewear and the virus, it is important to wash your glasses with soap and water daily.
“Bottom line, contacts and glasses have been part of the lives in majority of people, and basically, we need to pay attention to the hidden potential of transmission of infection, just like anywhere else,” said Dr.Naguib. It’s becoming one of many routes of transmission that we have to pay attention to, bearing in mind, that there is still no evidence showing that the glasses are better than the contact lenses in the way of transmitting coronavirus."
Dr. Lyndon Jones from the University of Waterloo wrote an article on contact lens concerns during the pandemic and suggests contact wearers reduce their wear time or switch to disposables.
“Now the presence of the contact lens could irritate the eye, and the presence of glasses on the opposite could act as a physical barrier against scratching the eyes, and actually act as an imperfect goggle,” said Dr. Naguib.
Dr. Jones also says patients should avoid contact lenses altogether if you’re experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.
“What we don’t see could hurt us,” said Dr. Naguib. “I don’t mean to make people panic. It’s important for people to pay attention to these basic techniques of hygienic behavior.”
