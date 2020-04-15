Downtown Women’s Center implementing new youth program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Development Director for the Downtown Women’s Center Stephanie Goins says a youth program is critical, because many are struggling to deal with their current situations.
“It’s a much needed program, because we have a few of our children who have some troubles, and we’ve seen that some of them have been dealing with things in their lives right now with their families,” Goins said.
Goins also says COVID-19 is affecting their children, and it can have a significant impact on kids who live in high stress environments.
Staff members at the Downtown Women’s Center are focusing on keeping everyone’s mind off of the virus.
“I know, right now we are implementing a lot of activities for our women and children, and just trying to keep them busy and keep their mind not focused so much on the virus," Goins said. "We’ve been implementing, or just doing little programs for them, letting them paint on the sidewalks.”
More programs being implemented for youth include one on one counseling and educational programs to help the children succeed in school.
“We just want to implement coping skills for our children,” said Social Worker Kim Braswell. “We’ve also partnered with Cinekor, and they have an educational program, where they come out and they do two groups a month with our youth and two groups with our ladies. That program teaches self-esteem, self care, coping skills with the schools and just different kinds of coping mechanisms."
The shelter will also be using a program called A.R.K. which focuses on building healthy relationships between the parent and the child.
“The A.R.K. program stands for Adults Relating to Kids, and so we just want to make sure that they are both on the same program, because we found out, that the direction we’re heading to increase the impact of our recovery program, is that it’s not just for our women in recovery only. It’s also for our children and our youth," Goins said.
