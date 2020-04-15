COVID-19 testing capabilities expanding in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Mayor explained how life as we know it will continue to change, even after things go back to normal, in order to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 later this year.
“It’s going to happen in stages, and we have to prepare for that. We’ve got to be willing to expect some of the changes. When restaurants come back online, they are probably going to have fewer tables and be spaced further apart,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
We continue to hear NewsChannel 10 viewers saying they aren’t given proper personal protective equipment, otherwise known as PPE, or there is a shortage of these items in our hospitals.
“There is not a PPE shortage in this area,” said Amarillo Health Authority’s Dr. Scott Milton.
When asked about PPE protocol in hospitals and if they change out PPE after entering rooms with COVID-19 patients, both hospital representatives said they do, except in one instance.
“The only situation that we’ve researched and seen nationally is, that if you have a COVID positive unit, where everybody in that wing is confirmed positive, there is a strategy to conserve PPE, where not all of the PPE must be changed going patient to patient. With patients under investigation, you have to, because some of those are going to be negative, and you don’t want to cross contaminate,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA Hospital.
The VA Hospital is the first hospital in Amarillo with rapid testing capabilities. In commercial settings, there is also an anti-body blood test which might tell patients if they have been exposed to the virus.
“We are happy to report that, as of Saturday, we have started in house testing for COVID-19, and our updated testing capabilities allows us to typically get results within 45 minutes,” said Froy Garza, interim Medical Center director for the Amarillo VA.
As both BSA and Northwest hospitals continue to furlough workers, the VA continues to hire.
“About two weeks ago we had 36 new staff come on board, and we are continuing to hire weekly,” said Garza.
There is a high number of COVID-19 patients, ranging from 20-years-old to 39-years old who are contracting the virus locally, and Mayor Nelson urges them to take this seriously.
There are currently five patients across all three hospitals in Amarillo on ventilators.
“The data is telling us the more we can keep that patient off the vent, the better off they will be. So there are all kinds of strategies now to try and avoid that intubution. When you do cross that threshold, as Dr. Lamanteer said, seven to 10 to 14 days is the rule for these patients. That’s what we’ve seen at Northwest. Once they are on the ventilator, it’s at least seven days typically,” said Dr. Brian Wies, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital.
There has been a total of 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area, including one patient who left the hospital today after almost one month of care.
