COVID-19 impacting career, technical high school students

“For my seniors, they’re finishing up their hours and their written exam has been put on hold, because we were ready to take our written exam, but it’s been put on hold. As soon as TDLR opens that testing back up, we’ll schedule their testing, and I will go with them to do that. Soon as we finish that, I will open up the lab as soon as we are allowed to. We’ll do a little bit of practicing for our practical, and then we’ll go test,” said Christina Putnam, cosmetology teacher at River Road High School.