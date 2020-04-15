City, health leaders release new numbers, details of Amarillo COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials and health leaders released new numbers and further details about the ongoing COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
During a Wednesday morning news conference, City of Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton announced eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 160 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Stoughton announced six new recoveries, bringing the total of recoveries in the Amarillo area to 15 people.
The city also released demographic information of those cases.
The groups of people who have tested more frequently for the coronavirus are within the ages 20 to 29 and 30 to 39.
Out of the 160 COVID-19 cases reported in Amarillo, 51 percent are white, 37 percent are Hispanic, six percent are African American and six percent are Asian.
Out of the four Amarillo deaths from the virus, two were white, one was African American and one was Asian.
Health officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System, BSA Health System and the Amarillo VA Health Care System also released new numbers on cases at their facilities.
Chief Medical Officer at NWTHS Dr. Brian Weis said the hospital has 14 patients, which includes three adults in ICU and two pediatrics. There are 22 under investigation.
Dr. Weis said since March 17, NWTHS has completed 360 tests with 75 testing positive.
Dr. Weis said the first person who tested positive on March 18 will be leaving the hospital this afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Staff will line the hallways to see him walk out after he went through the ICU, was on a ventilator and went through rehab.
The Chief Medical Officer at BSA Dr. Michael Lamanteer said the facility has four cases with 13 under investigation and three in ICU.
Dr. Lamanteer said the hospital’s testing platform and turnaround times have improved to a 24-hour time frame.
The Amarillo VA still has one patient with no one under investigation.
As of Saturday, the VA has in-house testing for COVID-19.
All the veterans who have tested have come back negative and the hospital gets the results in 45 minutes.
The number of confirmed cases will still continue to fluctuate, Stoughton said.
Mayor Nelson said because of this, reopening the city isn’t a “when,” but more of a “how.”
She explained that the city will reopen in stages and that it won’t be like flipping a light switch.
Examples she provided are restaurants having fewer tables and being spaced apart and residents being prepared to wear a masks.
City officials will determine when those stages will take place by relying heavily on area medical providers.
As of now, city leaders are working to prevent and all together stop the virus.
Health officials said Amarillo is beginning to see a smolder of positive cases.
In order to prevent the virus from surging, Dr. Milton is reminding the public to stay home and to wear a mask when out in the community.
Dr. Milton said asymptomatic transmission is likely, explaining the importance of wearing mask to protect others in the public.
While no data shows the rate of asymptomatic spread, Dr. Milton said there are patients with minor symptoms and data does show that many could be asymptomatic carriers.
Here are other topics discussed during the news conference:
- All hospitals are good on PPE supplies.
- Business owners are encouraged to apply for loans.
- Health department is asking physicians and doctors to report any COVID-19 tests to them.
- While the smolder of cases has allowed PPE reserves, BSA is looking at alternatives such as gowns to help other hospitals in the system.
- BSA is working on a surge plan to make sure there is enough equipment and hospital capacity.
- BSA and NWTHS have policies to wear masks at all time.
- Anyone who has chronic pain or chronic health conditions are asked to not avoid the hospital. If it’s a serious illness, see your doctor or physician.
- Amarillo has a good access to equipment like ventilators for a surge. Hospitals are working on a multi-level plan.
- NWTHS greatly appreciates cloth mask donations, but ask to make sure they are consistent with CDC standards.
- The Amarillo VA is asking the community to keep nursing home residents in mind. Go here to learn how you can practice social media distancing with residents.
- Public safety calls remain down by at least 30 percent.
There is a total of 286 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County and Randall County: 160
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 25 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 15
- Moore County: 7
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are seven confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 6
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.