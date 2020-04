We will keep the temps above freezing for the overnight hours with another warm day Thursday. It will be a breezy and warm day with highs well into the mid 70s and winds gusting over 30 mph. Late in the day a cold front will move in making for a much cooler Friday. Below freezing for the morning hours with highs only in the mid 50s for Friday afternoon. The weekend will be very nice and mild along with sunny skies.