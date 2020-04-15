Amarillo Major Golf Tournament schedule canceled for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Major Golf Tournament schedule for the year is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials and sponsors made the decision to cancel the 2020 schedule because of the impact the virus has on the public health and national, state and local finances.
“This unfortunate decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat,” said George Priolo, the golf general manager for Ross Rogers Golf Complex and Comanche Trail Golf Complex. “Special consideration was provided to our valued sponsors and their current economic climate. We also emphasized our ability to ensure these events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic. We also considered the challenge of setting structured events and tournaments given ongoing decisions by other national, state and local entities."
Golf tournament sponsors include Budweiser of Amarillo, Miller of Amarillo, Reed Beverage (Coors), Happy State Bank and Street Toyota.
All the sponsors are coming together in their decision to keep employees, businesses and customers safe during this crisis.
“With our players and families being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, we are considering all the potential effects - from health, safety and potential financial hardships,” Priolo said. “We agree it is the best interest to cancel these tournaments until our community has a better understanding of the impact COVID-19 will cause."
They are looking forward to the 2021 season and another major tournament schedule.
