Amarillo daily COVID-19 report shows new cases, new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, 11 in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 12 in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report on cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 12 new cases in Amarillo since this morning. The report also shows five new recoveries since this morning.
There have been 2,075 tests conducted in Amarillo, and 232 tests are pending.
143 of the patients are in isolation at home, and 29 are in a medical facility.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed eight new cases and six new recoveries.
There is a total of 299 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Roberts County: 1
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 53
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 92
- Randall County: 80
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 30 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 11
- Moore County: 7
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 11 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 10
There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.