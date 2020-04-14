United Way making progress with emergency relief fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The recipients of United Way’s emergency relief fund say they’ve seen a huge impact from the donations.
In just under a month United Way raised almost $200,000 to disperse between 14 different organizations.
“We launched the fund, and several folks have donated," said Kaite Noffsker, executive director for United Way Amarillo and Canyon. “We raised almost $200,000 in about two and half weeks. We wanted to get this money out as soon as possible, so we opened up the process to let local non-profits apply.”
The local organizations that received funding were chosen based on their need for resources to continue serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Organizations that are paying rent and mortgages, utility assistance, food, those real basic safety net services that we know folks were going to access quickly and would be accessing for months to come,” Noffsker said. “We wanted to get those dollars out in the community to those programs as quickly as possible.”
Many of the programs have expressed their gratitude to United Way and local residents for their help. The Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Jeff Gulde says without United Way and the help of others, they would not have been able to expand their program.
“In a situation like this, where we’ve decided to expand our program beyond it’s normal parameters to help those who are affected by COVID-19 closures, their help and others is instrumental in making that possible to do," Gulde said.
Gulde says the emergency relief funding will be used to extend their food pantry, which is used for curbside food deliveries for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those people will begin to start seeing some food insecurities, and that’s where this will really come into play, in the next week or so, when people are really starting to feel desperate,” Gulde said. “We want them to know they can come here and get some help from us.”
Moving forward, United Way is still taking donations, as they plan to continue issuing emergency relief funding to various local charities and organizations.
