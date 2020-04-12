Snow Early, Clearing Late

The majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, and that is set to last until about 10 this morning. So that is when we can expect snow to be subsiding as well, as our best chances for accumulation comes during the mid-morning hours. Expect accumulations to be light, increasing as you go north. Road conditions should not be much of an issue as soil temperatures are still in the 40′s and 50′s, keeping the snow from freezing on contact, however, overpasses may be a little more icy if not treated. Temperatures will remain cool as snow that’s still on the ground will keep the ground from absorbing much sunlight as we reach a daytime high of about 38 degrees. Winds should stay relatively calm, about 5 miles an hour out of the east, shifting to the west in the afternoon, aiding in clearing skies.