Second Texas County resident dies of COVID-19

By Madison Carson | April 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:07 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed another positive COVID-19 case after the patient died on Saturday.

According to a post from Texas County Emergency Management, Texas County received word of the positive test today after the patient died Saturday, April 11.

The patient was a 28-year-old male Guymon resident.

This is the second death in the County due to COVID-19.

There are now seven confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 6

There has now been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There is a total of 261 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 13
  • Moore County: 36
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Potter County: 79
  • Randall County: 73
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 23
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Hutchinson County: 3
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 19 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Donley County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 4
  • Randall County: 5
  • Moore County: 7

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

