Schlotzsky’s Amarillo offering free meal for first responders today

By Vanessa Garcia | April 14, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:24 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Schlotzsky’s Amarillo is honoring first responders today for all they do to keep the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department and EMT personnel can get a free meal at any Schlotzsky’s in Amarillo.

The first responders should be dressed in uniform.

The free meal includes a medium sandwich, chips and a drink.

Here are the Amarillo locations:

  • 3440 Bell St.
  • 1619 Kentucky
  • 1612 S. Ross St.

