Schlotzsky’s Amarillo offering free meal for first responders today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Schlotzsky’s Amarillo is honoring first responders today for all they do to keep the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department and EMT personnel can get a free meal at any Schlotzsky’s in Amarillo.
The first responders should be dressed in uniform.
The free meal includes a medium sandwich, chips and a drink.
Here are the Amarillo locations:
- 3440 Bell St.
- 1619 Kentucky
- 1612 S. Ross St.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.