Paducah resident donates 1,300 homemade face shields to front-line workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Paducah’s Scott Worthington is turning his hobby into a service that is helping thousands in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People need them,” said Scott Worthington, 3-D printer expert. “Really what gets me with this, people need them. They’re putting their life on the line to help others, so you know, pass the blessing on.”
With that blessing comes the resources to make these face shields possible for front-line workers.
“Every bit of it’s donation,” said Worthington. “I actually funded off of donations to me that way I can keep going, because I wouldn’t be able to keep up with as many that are done.”
With the supplies now in hand, Worthington got to work to make as many face shields in as little time as possible.
“Just one face shield, I’ve got one machine that can do it in 22 minutes, 23 minutes for a frame, and then a couple of minutes to punch it, but I work 14 to 18 hours a day on them,” said Worthington. “I’ve taken off one day in two and a half weeks.”
Despite the extended amount of labor Worthington puts into making the face shields, he is not looking for any profit.
“They’re all donation,” said Worthington. “I absolutely refuse. I’ve had people offer. No, they’re for donation only. This is not something to, not a time to make money off of anything.”
Today he brought over 1,300 face shields to donate to hospitals, urgent care facilities, gas stations and grocery stores in order to meet his donation goal.
“After this today, I will have given out 2,325,” said Worthington. “My goal is at least 10,000. I produce 250 a day, so it’s going to take a couple more weeks, and then I’ll have it done.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.