Moore County introduces newest K9 Deputy

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has introduced their newest member to the team.
Nik, the newest Moore County K9 Deputy, is a Belgian Malinois from Holland.
Nik was paired with Sergeant Aaron Porras, and they both underwent extensive training at K9 Concepts Inc. in Broussard, Louisiana.
The new K9 will serve two purposes for the team by patrolling and will assisting with narcotic detection work.
Sergeant Porras and Nik were both certified through the National Police Canine Association at the end of their training.
Nik was purchased at no cost to the taxpayers of Moore County.
69th District Attorney David Green assisted the sheriff’s office by allowing them to purchase the K9 using money seized by drug dealers within the district.
