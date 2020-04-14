1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash near Texline early Tuesday morning

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died and two people have been hospitalized after a crash near Texline early this morning.
According to DPS, A Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north on US 87 when the car drove over a patch of ice and lost control of the Jeep.
The Jeep slid past the bridge, spun around sideways and traveled into and across the center median and into the southbound lanes.
The Jeep then slid across the southbound lanes, struck a guardrail and rolled over onto its roof.
The driver, 57-year-old Kirk McAlister of Pueblo, Colorado, died on the scene.
The two passengers, 52-year-old Anne McAlister and 20-year-old Dezerai Maul of Pueblo, Colorado, were taken to Coon Memorial Hospital.
At last check, both were in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.