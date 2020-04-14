Chromes during COVID campaign gifts computers to Amarillo students in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some residents banded together with a local computer shop to buy 20 Chromebooks for students at Lawndale Elementary today.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced students to shift to online learning, and some families don’t have the resources for this.
An organizer of the ‘Chromes During COVID’ campaign contacted Phone Medic of Amarillo to purchase 20 Chromebooks for 20 families in need, while helping the small electronic business to make a profit during these difficult times.
The parents lined the street outside of Lawndale Elementary to pick up their laptops.
Organizers of this giveaway say there are many families doing online school and not enough computers to meet their needs.
“The idea that there are kids and families that need an extra computer in their house right now to alleviate frustration, and it was really awesome that we could use a local business and then profit a little bit at the same time," said Giveaway Organizer Nickki Cluck.
The giveaway was done privately outside the school.
For those wanting to help a family in need, you can call Phone Medic of Amarillo at (806) 418-4630 to purchase an $80 Chromebook for the Chromes During COVID campaign.
You can then deliver the Chromebook to the family of the child you are gifting the computer to, helping a family and a local small business.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.