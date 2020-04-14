Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle offering curbside groceries for seniors, unemployed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Interfaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is offering a curbside grocery service for senior citizens or those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
The service will begin the week of April 20 with the following hours:
- Mondays from 9:00 a.m. until 11:000 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The service will continue during the COVID-19 pandemic as long as there is food or unless the crisis closes the doors.
All you need to bring is a state issued photo ID.
The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is located at 2801 Duniven Circle.
