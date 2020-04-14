Amarillo schools to receive $12 million in federal grants for COVID-19 response

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some schools in the Amarillo area will receive nearly $12 million in federal grants to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
At least 50 percent of each grant will go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruptions due to coronavirus.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said United States Senator for Texas John Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education, even if that means taking classes online.”
Texas colleges in the area were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.
- Amarillo College: $4,794,394
- West Texas A&M University: $5,764,767
- Frank Phillips College: $488,436
- Clarendon College: $885,687
