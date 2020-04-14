Amarillo daily COVID-19 report shows no new cases since Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 261 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, six cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 12 in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Randall and Potter counties.
Today’s report does not show any new cases in Amarillo.
According to the report, there are still 176 tests pending. 123 patients are in isolation at home, and 29 patients are in a medical facility.
137 cases are considered local transmission.
This makes a total of 261 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 36
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 79
- Randall County: 73
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 19 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 5
- Moore County: 7
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are six cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 5
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.