Amarillo City Council votes to extend Shelter-in-Place order

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council has voted to extend the Shelter-in-Place Order for Amarillo.
The Shelter-in-Place has now been extended through April 30. The Amarillo City Council will discuss whether or not to extend the order again at their meeting on April 28.
The order was issued on March 30 in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Texas Panhandle.
Some of the qualifications considered for this extension include the Amarillo COVID-19 curve, the hospital capacity, testing capacity and the economic impact of the extension.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott extended his order until April 30 as well.
You can view a list of what is considered essential and what is non-essential here.
The community is encouraged to show that they are “All in Amarillo” by placing a yellow object outside their home.
