AISD to offer meals to help feed children throughout the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD will now offer meals to feed children throughout the weekend.
AISD will give families multiple meals on Friday meal pickups beginning Friday, April 17.
When families report to one of the district’s 16 schools serving curbside meals, they will receive breakfasts for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and lunches for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Families who participate in the Snack Pak 4 Kids program will still receive their weekend Snack Paks.
“We know a lot of our students are food vulnerable right now, and especially on weekends. This is a way to ensure that families who are taking advantage of the weekday program can also feel reassured that their children will have food throughout the weekend,” said Amarillo ISD Child Nutrition Director Matt Buck.
AISD is currently providing about 13,000 curbside meals to students each weekday. With the expansion of weekend meals, Buck expects the District will hand out 36,000 to 39,000 meals during the Friday service.
The times and locations for curbside meals can be found on the COVID-19 page of AISD’s website.
