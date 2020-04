While we are well into Spring, mother nature has one more surprise in store for us with most of the area under Winter Weather Advisories today. You can look for temperatures staying below freezing for the better part of the morning, with occasional flurries and winds staying out of the north. Winds will shift out of the east as we go into the rest of our day, but a mixed bag of snow and rain showers will pull in from the west going into tonight. Pack your jacket!