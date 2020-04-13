Texas Panhandle officials confirm 3 more cases across the area

By Vanessa Garcia | April 13, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 5:59 AM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three more positive COVID-19 were confirmed across the Texas Panhandle.

Hutchinson County officials confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case on Sunday.

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Moore County Hospital District confirmed two more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 34 in Moore County.

This makes a total of 234 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 13
  • Moore County: 34
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Potter County: 70
  • Randall County: 64
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 22
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 3
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 13 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 3
  • Randall County: 3
  • Moore County: 5

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 4

There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 11 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

