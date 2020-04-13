Texas Panhandle officials confirm 3 more cases across the area

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three more positive COVID-19 were confirmed across the Texas Panhandle.
Hutchinson County officials confirmed a third positive COVID-19 case on Sunday.
Moore County Hospital District confirmed two more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 34 in Moore County.
This makes a total of 234 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 34
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 70
- Randall County: 64
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 22
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 13 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 3
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 5
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 11 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
