Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry cancelled for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry is cancelled for Tuesday due to the cold weather conditions.
The pantry will open up on Thursday, April 16 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the parking lot area of the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare facility located at 3501 South Osage.
The Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry is usually every Tuesday and Thursday. The pantry was opened for pet owners who are not able to afford food for the pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry would not have been possible without the generous support of Merrick Pet Care,” said AAMW Director Dr. Kati Wrubel. “Pet parents who are unable to afford food for their dog or cat can pick up a bag of high-quality Merrick food to ensure their pet continues to get the best nutrition possible.”
The pantry is a partnership with Merrick Pet Care.
“At Merrick, we believe that everyone can and should make a difference,” said Tim Simonds, CEO of Merrick Pet Care. “Thanks to our dedicated and hardworking team in our factories and distribution center in Hereford, we are able to continue to give back during this challenging time.”
Each person can receive one bag of food for their pets.
