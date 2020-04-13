Pantex begins reduced mission-critical operations in response to COVID-19

The Pantex Plant is beginning reduced mission-critical operations in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Since mid-March, Pantex has been in the prevention phase of its pandemic plan. With a confirmed case at Pantex and the growing number of cases in Texas Panhandle, the plant is transitioning to a reduced mission-critical operation that ensures safe, secure and mission critical operations while further protecting the Pantex workforce and the community. In this phase, all non-essential plant personnel will leave the site until further notice. Employees who are able to telework will continue to do so. All processes, systems, and facilities will be maintained during this period.

