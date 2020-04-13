Pantex begins reduced mission-critical operations in response to COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 5:42 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pantex has began reduced mission-critical operations.

Pantex issued the following statement in regards to the operations:

The Pantex Plant is beginning reduced mission-critical operations in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Since mid-March, Pantex has been in the prevention phase of its pandemic plan. With a confirmed case at Pantex and the growing number of cases in Texas Panhandle, the plant is transitioning to a reduced mission-critical operation that ensures safe, secure and mission critical operations while further protecting the Pantex workforce and the community. In this phase, all non-essential plant personnel will leave the site until further notice. Employees who are able to telework will continue to do so. All processes, systems, and facilities will be maintained during this period.
Earlier this month, Pantex confirmed that one employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Employees were notified about this case on April 4.

The affected work areas were sanitized and the infected employee is in isolation at home.

The company also says the employees that came into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee have been in self-quarantine since March 31, per the CDC’s guidelines.

