Pantex begins reduced mission-critical operations in response to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pantex has began reduced mission-critical operations.
Pantex issued the following statement in regards to the operations:
Earlier this month, Pantex confirmed that one employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Employees were notified about this case on April 4.
The affected work areas were sanitized and the infected employee is in isolation at home.
The company also says the employees that came into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee have been in self-quarantine since March 31, per the CDC’s guidelines.
