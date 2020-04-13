One new positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County officials have confirmed a fifth positive COVID-19 case today.
The positive test result was for a 51-year-old male resident of Guymon.
According to Texas County Emergency Management, the person was tested 10 days ago and has been in quarantine since.
All persons, determined by the contact investigation to have come in close contact with the person, will be notified and advised of quarantine and testing procedures.
No other details in this case were released.
There are six cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 5
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There is a total of 252 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 34
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 79
- Randall County: 73
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 22
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 16 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- and Randall County: 5
- Moore County: 5
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
