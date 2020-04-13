One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed one new positive COVID-19 case in Dallam County this evening.
On April 13, officials confirmed another Dallam County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
County officials and Emergency Management conducted an investigation to determine how the patient contracted the virus and who they came into contact with.
According to the DHCHD, the patient contracted the virus at work, outside of Dallam and Hartley Counties.
The patient was tested in Amarillo and sent home to self-quarantine immediately after.
The patients family members have also been in self-quarantine and will continue to be.
The patient is currently in stable condition and had minimal contact in the Dallam or Hartley County community.
To protect the privacy of the patient and their family, no other details will be released.
The DHCHD will update on the status of the patient and the family.
This makes a total of 258 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 34
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 79
- Randall County: 73
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 23
- Dallam County: 2
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 17 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Donley County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 5
- Moore County: 5
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are six cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 5
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
