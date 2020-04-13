1 new COVID-19 case in Donley County, 1 new recovery reported

By Madison Carson | April 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 5:49 PM

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One new positive COVID-19 case and one recovery have been reported today for Donley County.

According to the Clarendon Enterprise, another Donley County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

One more Donley County resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has officially recovered from the virus.

This brings the total case count in Donley County to 23.

This makes a total of 257 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 13
  • Moore County: 34
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Potter County: 79
  • Randall County: 73
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 23
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 3
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 17 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Donley County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 4
  • Randall County: 5
  • Moore County: 5

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are six cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 5

There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Quay County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

