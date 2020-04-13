10 more COVID-19 cases confirmed, 5 new recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials confirmed 10 more positive COVID-19 cases and five new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
During a Monday morning news conference, Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said there are a total of 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of nine recoveries in Potter and Randall Counties.
No residents in nursing homes have tested positive at this time.
Stoughton said demographic information of those cases is getting gathered and will be ready for this week.
City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said city officials will decide on whether to extend the shelter-in-place order Tuesday during the city council meeting.
The order is set to expire tomorrow.
Gov. Greg. Abbott extended state disaster declaration for one month, but that does not extend the stay at home order at this time.
However, Mayor Nelson said the decision will be based on state and national government orders, CDC recommendations and guidelines, hospital and testing capacities and a significant drop in positive cases.
She said they will also look at the economic impact and challenges business owners are facing.
“Amarillo has gone all in with businesses closing for the safety of the employees and families,” Mayor Nelson said. “Families are sheltering and distancing themselves to make it safer. I truly believe we’ve saved lives because of this decision.”
Stoughton said the only way to slow the spread is to stay at home, to practice social distancing and to wear a mask while out in public.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said because this virus is spread by coughing, breathing and sneezing. People who are unaware if they are or are not infected can keep others safe by wearing a mask.
Dr. Milton said this Wednesday will be four weeks since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Amarillo area on March 18.
Dr. Milton is urging donors for antibodies because they can be used to help people who currently have the virus.
If anyone who initially tested positive for COVID-19 and has been symptom free for at least three weeks, they are asked to contact the city’s health department to become a donor.
More details will be given as time goes on, Dr. Milton said.
City Manager Jared Miller said emergency calls, including police, fire and EMS calls are around 30 percent down.
Miller said that this reflects that the community is following the shelter-in-place order.
With the new update, this makes a total of 244 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 34
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County and Randall County: 144
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 22
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 16 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 9
- Moore County: 5
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
