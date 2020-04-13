4 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hereford.
The City of Hereford posted the update Monday, saying there are now 11 cases with two recoveries.
The city says the new cases were tested before the Easter holiday the results came in today.
This makes a total of 256 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 34
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 79
- Randall County: 73
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 22
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 16 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- Randall County: 5
- Moore County: 5
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are six cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 5
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
