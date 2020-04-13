Gov. Abbott waives pharmacy regulations, increases capabilities for techs and interns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has temporarily waived certain pharmacy regulations to increase job capacities of pharmacy technicians and interns.
Under the new rules, technicians can now accept prescription drug orders over the phone, which is a responsibility typically done by pharmacists.
Technicians can also transfer or receive a transfer of original prescription information on behalf of patients.
In addition, Gov. Abbott waived certain regulations allowing pharmacy interns to assist pharmacists without the designation of preceptor.
“Our pharmacy interns function as sort of mini-pharmacists," said TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice Mary Klein, PharmD. "Normally they have to work with a preceptor but the governor has allowed us to let interns work with any pharmacist. That will really help us because those students can then help to perform some of the duties that a pharmacist would perform.”
Klein added the Department of Health and Human Services has also allowed pharmacists to be able to buy and perform COVID-19 tests when they become available.
“In order for our pharmacists to be able to do that, somebody has to be helping out in the pharmacy,” Klein said. “So the change in the rules for interns and technicians would help us to have a bit more time to be able to help the public with COVID-19 testing.”
Gov. Abbott also announced that Walgreens in Texas will soon be able to provide drive-thru testing for COVID-19. The tests were developed by Abbott Labs and take approximately 15 minutes to get a result.
Abbott claimed each testing site may be able to test up to 3,000 people per day.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.