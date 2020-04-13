Doppler Dave Says Winter Isn’t Through With Us

We have tracked areas of snow today with a return to winter on the thermometer as temperatures have been locked in the 30s. Another round of snow is expected tonight through tomorrow morning and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the possibility of accumulations up to a couple of inches by tomorrow. Below freezing temps will return tonight with lows in the mid 20s and highs tomorrow will likely stay in the 30s. Clearing skies and warmer weather are forecast for Wednesday.