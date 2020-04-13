Daily update for April 13 shows 8 new COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, five in the Oklahoma Panhandle and 12 in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report for cases reported to Amarillo Public Health.
Today’s report shows new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report shows that 1,772 tests have been done in Amarillo, and 176 tests are still pending. 123 patients are in isolation at home, and 29 are in a medical facility.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed new cases in Amarillo and five new recoveries.
With the new update, this makes a total of 252 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 13
- Moore County: 34
- Swisher County: 4
- Potter County: 79
- Randall County: 73
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 22
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 3
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently 16 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 4
- and Randall County: 5
- Moore County: 5
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 12 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Quay County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.