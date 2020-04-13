Communities being impacted by Texas State Parks closing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following the decision to shut down all Texas State Parks, local communities are saying they are severely impacted.
Texas State Parks and Wildlife reported, in April 2018, both parks generated a huge number of visitors and revenue.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, “in April 2018, Texas State Parks hosted over 834,000 visitors and collected an approximated $5.4 million in revenue, and Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Caprock State Park alone welcomes approximately 44,000 visitors and collected over $299,000 in revenue for the month of April.”
While it’s clear Texas State Parks will take a large hit economically because of the executive order, Director of Business and Community Development for the City of Canyon Evelyn Ecker says local communities are also being affected.
“As a result, they will not visit the restaurants, stay in the hotels," Ecker said. "They will not shop in the stores, so it’s going to affect not only the State Parks, but also all of the communities around that brought in the visitors to the State Parks”
Ecker is encouraging local businesses to try to stay afloat right now by reaching out to their customers in new and creative ways.
“They have been very, very good at recreating themselves, making themselves valuable to their customers by offering appointments, delivery, curbside delivery," Ecker said. "It’s online. I have seen several businesses do online live sales.”
As for State Parks, there haven’t been any reports of staff members being laid off due to the parks closing.
Texas Parks and Wildlife reported staff members “are working to deep clean and sanitize facilities, and catch up on deferred maintenance and routine grounds keeping to be ready for the public, as the public health crisis improves.”
