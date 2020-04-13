Check out a free online screening of ‘Bedlam’ on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A free Indie Lens Pop-Up online film screening of “Bedlam” is being offered tomorrow evening.
A Panhandle PBS news release said the screening starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and can be viewed here.
The film is about a psychiatrist and documentarian Kenneth Paul Rosenberg M.D. who explores the current mental health crisis across the nation.
During the screening, viewers can interact by asking questions and sharing their thoughts on the film.
