Amarillo farmers, producers experiencing harsh impacts due to COVID-19

“A lot of, what we call, our institutional demand has been liquidated, and so kids aren’t going to school. People aren’t going to hotels," said Dr. Benavidez. "A lot of places that we typically have stable and normal ordering for milk, and other products, not just milk, about 25 percent of our milk is through institutions, like I just said. One of the most important ones being schools, so since that consumption destination has been eliminated, there were reports of farmers dumping milk. Some of that happened here on the High Plains.”