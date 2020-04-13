Amarillo farmers, producers experiencing harsh impacts due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As COVID-19 continues to keep consumers at home, farmers and producers are making adjustments to prices and products due to a different demand.
“When there’s an economic recession, we typically see people purchase more food and less clothes, less durable goods like sofas and things like that. Cotton goes into a lot of durable goods,” said Dr. Benavidez, assistant professor at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
While cotton is not in high demand now, the meat industry is having to make changes as well.
“One of the places we’re seeing a really big impact is in the meat and meat goods sector, and so we’re eating a lot more at home,” said Dr. Benavidez. “The products we consume at home are a lot more different than the products we consume in a restaurant.”
Since people are cooking at home more, consumers are buying more ground beef and fewer steaks that they would typically order at a restaurant.
“Even within the ground beef sector, we’re seeing a decrease in the value of high fat ground beef and the increase of low-fat ground beef because of the difference in where we are consuming our food,” said Dr. Benavidez. “A lot of differences in the meats we’re consuming. Another one is chicken. The price of some chicken products has gone up quite a bit. Although in the last week, the price of a whole bird has decreased.”
Along with adjustments to beef and chicken distribution, milk is another a product farmers are having to adjust supply on.
“A lot of, what we call, our institutional demand has been liquidated, and so kids aren’t going to school. People aren’t going to hotels," said Dr. Benavidez. "A lot of places that we typically have stable and normal ordering for milk, and other products, not just milk, about 25 percent of our milk is through institutions, like I just said. One of the most important ones being schools, so since that consumption destination has been eliminated, there were reports of farmers dumping milk. Some of that happened here on the High Plains.”
With institutional demands being eliminated, Dr. Benavidez says days worth of milk will have to be dumped just to meet the new supply chain.
“We have the ag impact, on average for the Texas Panhandle, is a little over $6 billion,” said Dr. Benavidez. “With such a large impact on our local economy, any loss to the ag sector is a loss to our entire economy in the Texas High Plains.”
Dr. Benavidez also says there’s a lack in an ability to plan near-term sales, because they haven’t seen any stability or much of a trend in the market.
