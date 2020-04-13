Amarillo Department of Public Health conducting contact investigations to slow COVID-19 spread

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be interview by the Department of Public Health in hopes to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is conducting contact investigations to warn people who may have come in contact with a person who has the coronavirus.
“Community spread is definitely where we are finding the majority of cases as opposed to travel which is where we were finding more of our cases in the beginning,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health.
Categorized into different risks, if a person has had direct contact with someone who tests positive for the virus, they might be labeled as a medium risk, while someone who lives with a patient with the virus would be considered a high risk.
“People who would be in the medium and the high risk categories would be quarantined, and we would actively monitor people in the high risk categories,” said Stoughton.
High risk people are contacted every day by public health.
For counties outside of Amarillo and Canyon, investigations are run by the State Health Department.
“As far as I know, the state starts issuing guidance as what they should do temperature-wise. They are supposed to keep a log of that. To start investigating the contacts, the state will interview them, ask them questions who they had direct contact with for the last so many days,” said D.J. Wagner, Deaf Smith County judge.
Judge Wagner says for the counties in the Texas Panhandle, that department is run out of Lubbock.
“They’re over this entire region, so everyone outside of the Amarillo Department of Health, which is overseeing Potter and Randall County, falls under that jurisdiction,” said Judge Wagner.
The Amarillo Department of Public Health says conducting these investigations is nothing new to them, and it is not the first time it has been done.
“People are glad when we reach out. Our team is very trained in doing this. We do this everyday, whether it be tuberculosis or salmonella or STDs, so our team is good at their job, and they’re good at establishing rapport very quickly with people,” said Stoughton.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.