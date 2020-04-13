Amarillo City Council to decide to lift or extend Shelter-in-Place order

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced, as of today, there are no Amarillo nursing home residents suffering from COVID-19.
Tomorrow the Amarillo City Council will decide to extend or lift the Shelter-in-Place order.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson gave her opinion on the matter in todays conference.
“I expect that the data will support that it will be extended. I can’t speak for what the City Council will do, but if we are looking for a substantial drop in cases, we haven’t seen that yet, and I think that’s really the criteria for considering whether or not it’s time to end the Shelter-in-Place order,” said Mayor Nelson.
They will be looking primarily at the Amarillo COVID-19 curve, our hospital capacity and our testing capacity.
The Amarillo Health Authority says extending the order will save lives.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott extended his order until April 30, meaning non-essential business will be closed regardless.
“If they agree to extend that order, I would anticipate that it would come in a two week segment, and that it would be under the exact same terms that we are under now,” said Mayor Nelson.
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom-free for about three weeks are asked to donate plasma, which is similar to donating blood.
“I think you can help multiple people with one donor,” said Amarillo Health Authority’s Dr. Scott Milton.
Over the weekend a patient in Amarillo needed this plasma, but because we haven’t had any donations here, it had to come from an Oklahoma City donor.
“People that are critically ill with COVID, in other words, they may be on a ventilator or just about to go on a ventilator. In many times, if the treatment works, it’s maybe even within a matter of hours that you can start to see improvement,” said Dr. Milton.
Representatives from the hospitals were not in today’s conference to confirm or deny if employees have access to only one mask per week, but Dr. Milton gave his opinion.
“I’m pretty sure it’s not true, but no, one mask per week is not optimal,” said Dr. Milton.
