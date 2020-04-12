Snow Chances Monday & Tuesday

It’s been a chilly & windy Easter Sunday. Looking at increasing clouds tonight, breezy conditions and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chill values will be in the teens and possibly the single digits so be sure to bundle up. Monday looks chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Expect cloudy skies through the day with on and off rain or snow showers possible. The main snow window comes by Monday night & into Tuesday morning. As always with snow forecasting, it is quite complicated and this forecast is no different. We are closely watching a piece of energy to bring snow to the Southern zones along a narrow band. What is interesting about the Southern snow area is that this piece of energy MAY also bring in warmer air so snow and rain may be possible. This is quite odd since a strong cold front just passed. The second area of snow will be more widespread and favor the Northern Panhandle. Alas snow totals look fairly light with better chances North. Stay tuned as always for updates.