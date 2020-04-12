Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — First-year college football coaches have been put even further behind because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New coaches already have plenty of ground to make up, from getting to know assistant coaches and players to installing new systems on both sides of the ball. The shutdowns have made their situation even more complicated as they try to build a foundation in preparation for next season while not knowing when it will begin.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A quarter horse trainer whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly $13 million has been hit with a hefty fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations. Documents from the New Mexico Racing Commission show the violations involved horses that tested positive last year while at a southern New Mexico track. The animals belonged to a Texas owner. It wasn't clear whether trainer Bobby Martinez will appeal. The commission is proposing fines totaling $480,000 and Martinez would not be able to apply for a state license until 2054. Any horses owned or trained by Martinez also would be ineligible to race in New Mexico.