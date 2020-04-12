Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
As work continues on installing median cable barrier, expect various inside lane and shoulder closures on US 87 between 24th Avenue and Cherry Street and on I-40 westbound from Pullman Road to Jackrabbit Road.
Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for patching and fog seal operations.
Various lanes will be closed on US 87 southbound and 15th Avenue for bridge deck repair.
Keep a safe distance from mowers along Amarillo Boulevard and US 87.
Watch for slow-moving operations on the right shoulders for herbicide application in the following areas:
Amarillo Boulevard and US 87
SL 335
US 60
US 287
FM 293, eastbound and westbound, will be closed daily during normal work hours between SH 136 and FM 683 for edge repair and seal coat preparations. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
