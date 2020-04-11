Severe Weather SE

The big story today will be the severe weather across East & SE Panhandle. With clearing skies, the supercell & tornado threat will increase across the SE Panhandle. Main threats are large hail up to 2″, damaging winds in excess of 70mph & a few tornadoes. The dryline is about to pass Amarillo, so our storm chances are rather low. Needless to say, could be busy the next several hours across the SE. Our friends in the East & SE zones need to keep an eye to the sky this afternoon.