United Way COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund raises nearly $200,000 to give to local organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon has given $184,550 from the Emergency Relief Fund to 14 organizations.
The organizations focus on basic needs, such as food, shelter, utilities and childcare.
The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund was established in March to help provide funds to local organizations that help individuals whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic. These individuals may experience a lack of basic needs being met during this time.
Below is a list of the organizations chosen to receive these funds:
- 2-1-1 Specific Aid - $25,000.00
- Amarillo Children’s Home - $5,000.00
- Catholic Charities of the TX Panhandle - $15,000.00
- Community Options - $12,949.00
- Downtown Women’s Center - $17,500.00
- Family Care Foundation - $10,000.00
- Family Support Services - $10,000.00
- Guyon Saunders Resource Center - $10,000.00
- Maverick Boys and Girls Club - $20,000.00
- No Boundaries International - $5,000.00
- Salvation Army of Amarillo - $17,601.00
- Sharing Hope Ministries - $1,500.00
- Texas Panhandle Centers - $29,000.00
- Youth with a Mission - $6,000.00
The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s Emergency Relief Fund raised the nearly $200,000 by individuals and corporations, including Bank of America, Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, Truist Foundation, FirstBank Southwest and Pantex.
The fund is still open and donations are still encouraged.
You can donate online here or text TOGETHER to 313131.
