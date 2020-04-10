TTUHSC Medical Students form COVID-19 Task Force to help healthcare professionals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s medical students at all West Texas campuses are adding more to their plates, by helping out healthcare workers who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
“In Amarillo, some students are helping out with screening, so that’s a really cool opportunity,” said second year med student and co-chair of the Task Force, Jimmy Bunch.
He says there are about 100 students across all the campuses who are helping out.
“This is what medicine is about," Bunch said.
No task or errand is too small for healthcare workers right now and medical students know this. So they’re walking dogs, decontaminating masks, collecting and distributing PPE with the Lubbock County Medical Society, conducting research on the efficacy of masks and more.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to work in the community and really I think remind ourselves why we decided to go into medicine to begin with,” said Bunch.
They’ve also worked on some research in terms of the efficacy of homemade masks.
Second-year medical student and co-chair, Ellen Wilson, helps out with the Nurse On-Demand call center at an off-site location for COVID-19 calls.
Dennis Lamb, the Chief Experience Officer of Texas Tech Physicians, says the students volunteering have been trained to do this, adding that students are not giving medical advice, but answering the volume of calls to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to set up for the nurse to answer in a timely manner.
“I think on our best day, our goal is to ease the public’s worry about this virus. A lot of people call with questions about this virus. They call and they say, ‘Hey I’m not sick. I just have questions. ' It’s just nice to be the person on the end of the phone,” Wilson said.
