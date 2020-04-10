Texas County resident dies of COVID-19

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 death.
The person who died as a 61-year-old resident of Goodwell who had been receiving care in a facility in Oklahoma County. She died on Thursday, April 9.
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There is a total of 212 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 12
- Moore County: 24
- Swisher County: 3
- Potter County and Randall County: 126
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 21
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently eight recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 2
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are 10 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
