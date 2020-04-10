Texas County resident dies of COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 1:49 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 death.

The person who died as a 61-year-old resident of Goodwell who had been receiving care in a facility in Oklahoma County. She died on Thursday, April 9.

There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 4

There has now been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 1

There is a total of 212 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 12
  • Moore County: 24
  • Swisher County: 3
  • Potter County and Randall County: 126
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 21
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently eight recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 3
  • Moore County: 2

There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 10 cases Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 9
  • Roosevelt County: 1

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

