Swisher County Emergency Management confirms 3rd COVID-19 case

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 10, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 11:43 AM

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There is now a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Swisher County.

Swisher County Emergency Management said the county received information from the Texas Department of State Health services this morning of the new case.

There is a total of 194 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Gray County: 12
  • Moore County: 24
  • Swisher County: 3
  • Potter County: 59
  • Randall County: 56
  • Castro County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 7
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Donley County: 14
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Hansford County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently eight recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 3
  • Moore County: 2

There have also been five deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 10 confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 9
  • Roosevelt County: 1

There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 1
  • Texas County: 4

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

