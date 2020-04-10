2 railroad crossings to close for maintenance in Clovis during next week

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Two railroad crossings in Clovis will be closed throughout next week.
The BNSF railroad crossing on Sugar Beet Road, just south of Mabry Drive will receive maintenance, closing it down from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
The following Thursday on April 16, the railroad crossing on Norris Street south of Mabry will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Drivers are asked to pay attention to traffic signs around the area and to plan other routes.
