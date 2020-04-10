Officials confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the Amarillo area.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said a 65-year-old person died in Potter County.
City officials will begin to compile demographic information on the cases in order to provide the details to the public.
As Amarillo nears the end of its shelter-in-place order, Mayor Ginger Nelson said city officials will consider ending or extending the order, which is set to end April 14.
Mayor Nelson said the decision depends on data, including hospital and testing capacity as well as the number of cases in the area.
“I really believe this: Amarillo is more resilient than we think we are,” Mayor Nelson said. “I believe in your resiliency. I believe in your ability to last this out.”
A decision will be made on the shelter-in-place order next Tuesday during the city council meeting.
Even with the number of cases increasing, Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said the shelter-in-place order and social distancing guidelines is beginning to pay off.
“As we end this week, I want to remind social distancing is our priority,” said Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton.
While the area will still have new cases popping up, Milton said the rate of increase has slowed and the city will begin to have more individuals who recover.
Milton said most recent projections, which seem to be more optimistic, show Texas will hit its peak in COVID-19 cases within in the next two to four weeks.
Further more, Milton gave good news, saying that evidence shows that antibodies produced by recovered patients can be given to current patients to help them.
Milton said Amarillo hospitals are in “pretty good shape” and that “there is not a big worry” about PPE.
Here are some other highlights during the news conference:
- Patients wanting to receive a COVID-19 test can call the the health department for screening for the drive-thru site, go to a private physician or visit a hospital. Those supplies are replenished.
- Multiple facilities are working on getting test results faster within two to four weeks.
- Although it isn’t required, people are urged to wear masks when going out in public.
- Generally, children who have COVID-19 seem to have a milder cases.
- The city hopes to soon offer to test antibodies for the illness and says the testing abilities will increase rapidly in the next coming weeks.
- City Manager Jared Miller further explained the difference between essential and low-risk businesses. You can read the story here.
- The city has seen a decrease in fire and EMS calls, but police services are not down as much.
This makes a total of 205 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 12
- Moore County: 24
- Swisher County: 3
- Potter County and Randall County: 126
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 7
- Oldham County: 3
- Donley County: 14
- Dallam County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Hansford County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are currently eight recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Moore County: 2
There have also been six deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 2
There are five cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 1
- Texas County: 4
There are 10 cases Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 9
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
